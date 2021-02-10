Octogenarian widow gets a semi-pucca house



Lalmonirhat DC Abu Jafar handing over the key to a semi-pucca house to homeless octogenarian Alejon Beowa recently. photo: observer

Alejon Bewa, 78, is a widow of Puran Teesta Village of this Union.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Jafar handed over the house to her recently. Executive Engineer of Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) Ashraf Ali Khan, Sub-Assistant Engineer Insaful Haque Sarkar, Gokunda Union Chairman and Awami League leader Golam Mostofa Swapon were present at that time.

Officials and employees of the LGED donated the money to build the house. The house included two rooms, one kitchen and one toilet. It has been constructed at Tk 2.09 lakh.

LGED officials said, under the instructions of Prime Minister's Office (PMO), LGED's 64 district offices are providing 64 houses to houseless and poor families. Two other houses will be given by chief engineer of LGED.

Alejon's neighbours said, her husband was a muajjin of a local mosque.

She has no child. She has only three decimals of land where she would live in a small room. They are delighted as Alejon got the house.

Alejon Beowa's face became beaming after getting her own house.

After the death of her husband, this octogenarian woman had been struggling for a shelter. "Now, they have given me a house," she said.

