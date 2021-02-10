Pirojpur municipality mayor, councillors take oath



Newly elected Pirojpur municipality mayor and councillors taking oath in the DC office on Tuesday. photo: observer

The oath-taking was held in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office. It was chaired by the DC. Barishal Divisional Commissioner Dr. Amitava Sarker conducted it as chief guest.

New Mayor Md. Habibur Rahman Malek and 12 councillors including three female ones were present.

Mayor Habibur Rahman Malek and Councillor Abdus Salam Baten spoke at the function.

Superintendent of Police Haiatul Islam Khan, other government officials, and political leaders were also present.





