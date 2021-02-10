Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 February, 2021, 3:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack        HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast      
Home Countryside

One gets death sentence, one life term in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondents

One person was sentenced to death for killing a man and another one got life-term imprisonment for killing his wife, in two separate verdicts in two districts- Pirojpur and Jamalpur, in two days.
PIROJPUR: A local court has given death sentence to the killer of an office assistant of Pattashi   KC Technical College in Indurkani Upazila of the district.
The verdict was delivered by District and Sessions Judge Md. Mohiduzzman on Monday. The court also fined the convict Tk 20,000.     
The victim was identified as Rezaul Karim, 40, son of late Abdur Rahman of Char Baleshwar Village in the upazila.
Convicted Hasibul Islam Kanchan, 35, is son of Abu Bakar Bepary of Kholpatoa Village in the same upazila.
 According to the court statement, on November 1 in 2018, while Rezaul Karim was going by a rickshaw-van, Hasibul Islam chopped him with an axe. Karim died on the spot.
His wife Nasrin Akter filed a case on the same day with Indurkani Police Station (PS).   
Investigation Officer of the PS Md. Shaiqual Islam submitted the chargesheet before the court on March 16 in 2019.
SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A court here on Sunday sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment for killing his wife in Sarishabari Upazila of the district in 2012.
District and Sessions Judge Md Zulfikar Ali Khan pronounced the verdict at noon.
The condemned convict is Md Harun Mia, son of Wadud Mandol, a resident of Korgram Pashchimpara Village in the upazila.
The court also fined Tk 50,000.
According to the prosecution, Harun strangulated his wife Mahmuda Begum on July 25 in 2012 over family issues.  He went into hiding after the incident.
Later, the deceased's father lodged a murder case with Sarishabari PS.
Following this, police submitted the chargesheet to the court.
After examining the case records and 11 witnesses, the judge handed down the verdict in absence of the convict at noon.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Octogenarian widow gets a semi-pucca house
Pirojpur municipality mayor, councillors take oath
One gets death sentence, one life term in two districts
Three killed in road mishaps in two districts
Cold-afflicted patients rise in Noakhali
Journo assoc formed at Mirzapur
Madrasa teacher sent to jail for ‘violating’ students
Two burnt alive in two districts


Latest News
14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Bayern Munich eye historic joy of six in Club World Cup final
RMG worker’s hanging body recovered in Savar
Covid Cupid shoots down Thailand Valentine’s Day marriages
2 held with touchstone statue
Shadman ruled out of Dhaka Test
1 dead, 4 hurt in Minnesota health clinic shooting; man held
Oil-rich Libya in poverty after decade of conflict
8 get death penalty in Dipon murder case
Most Read News
All primary school teachers to be vaccinated in a week
Verdict on 9 Mymensingh 'Liberation War criminals' Feb 11
Hearing on Al Jazeera ban Wednesday
Khagrachhari madrasa teacher burnt alive
Mother-daughter found hanging in same rope
Bangladesh-Vietnam ties aim inclusiveness
One killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Hacker tries to poison water supply of Florida city
Gallantry award of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Global health officials back Oxford vaccine after SA study rings alarm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft