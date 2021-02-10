One gets death sentence, one life term in two districts

One person was sentenced to death for killing a man and another one got life-term imprisonment for killing his wife, in two separate verdicts in two districts- Pirojpur and Jamalpur, in two days.

PIROJPUR: A local court has given death sentence to the killer of an office assistant of Pattashi KC Technical College in Indurkani Upazila of the district.

The verdict was delivered by District and Sessions Judge Md. Mohiduzzman on Monday. The court also fined the convict Tk 20,000.

The victim was identified as Rezaul Karim, 40, son of late Abdur Rahman of Char Baleshwar Village in the upazila.

Convicted Hasibul Islam Kanchan, 35, is son of Abu Bakar Bepary of Kholpatoa Village in the same upazila.

According to the court statement, on November 1 in 2018, while Rezaul Karim was going by a rickshaw-van, Hasibul Islam chopped him with an axe. Karim died on the spot.

His wife Nasrin Akter filed a case on the same day with Indurkani Police Station (PS).

Investigation Officer of the PS Md. Shaiqual Islam submitted the chargesheet before the court on March 16 in 2019.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A court here on Sunday sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment for killing his wife in Sarishabari Upazila of the district in 2012.

District and Sessions Judge Md Zulfikar Ali Khan pronounced the verdict at noon.

The condemned convict is Md Harun Mia, son of Wadud Mandol, a resident of Korgram Pashchimpara Village in the upazila.

The court also fined Tk 50,000.

According to the prosecution, Harun strangulated his wife Mahmuda Begum on July 25 in 2012 over family issues. He went into hiding after the incident.

Later, the deceased's father lodged a murder case with Sarishabari PS.

Following this, police submitted the chargesheet to the court.

After examining the case records and 11 witnesses, the judge handed down the verdict in absence of the convict at noon.







