Wednesday, 10 February, 2021, 3:10 PM
Home Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

At least three people were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Naogaon, on Tuesday.
CHAKARIA, COX'S BAZAR: A truck hit a motorcycle in Chakaria Upazila of the district early Tuesday, leaving two bikers dead.
The deceased were identified as Shayan Nath, 25, son of Roy Mohan Nath, and Shipon Nath, 32, son of Khirmohan Nath. They both were residents of Harbang Union in the upazila.
In-charge of Chiringa Highway Police Outpost Anisur Rahman said a truck hit the motorcycle at Azizinagar area on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway, leaving the two bikers dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies, he added.
PORSHA, NAOGAON: A college student was killed in a road accident in Porsha Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Sumon, 20, was a honours first-year student of Naogaon Degree College, said Officer-in-Charge of Porsha Police Station Shafiul Alam.
The police official said a motorcycle carrying the youth hit hard a roadside tree in Telipara area, leaving him critically injured.
He was rushed to Porsha Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the police official added.


