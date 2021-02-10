Cold-afflicted patients rise in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, Feb 9: Children are getting affected by various cold-related diseases in the district due to cold stressing during the last few days.

More than 400 children have been affected so far by diarrhoea, pneumonia, breathing problem, fever, influenza, and coughing, according to official sources.

Over the last one week, over 400 children were admitted to Noakhali General Hospital and other upazila health complexes with such disease symptoms, hospital sources said.

Because of inadequate accommodation and medicine supplies in public hospitals, both patients and guardians are suffering much.

In a visit to 250-Bed Noakhali General Hospital, sick children were seen in child ward, corridor and on floor.

Physicians said, most of the patients are aged up to three years. They have been undergoing treatment for the last five/six days.

Due to lack of adequate stock of medicines in the hospital, poor patients are suffering the most.

In-charge of child ward Senior Nurse Anwara Begum said, 20/25 cold patients are getting admitted every day.

At present, the hospital is in crisis of diarrhoea and cholera salines.

Specialist physicians said, due to cold, mainly children and elderly people are in greater risk; they are being affected mostly.

Cold affects mostly heart-disease patients, chronic asthma and breathing-problem patients, they added.

Wearing warm clothes and avoiding cold environment as well as dust have been advised by them.

Child expert of the general hospital Dr. Yakub Ali Munsi said, in the winter season, diarrhoea and pneumonia appear affecting children mainly.

He suggested that if applying saline does not cure any child patient, he or she should be taken to hospital quickly; the affected child should be breastfeed properly along with normal food.

Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr. Sayed Mahiuddin Abdul Azim said, diarrhoea and pneumonia patients are higher in the hospital.

A total of 30 diarrhoea and pneumonia wards of the hospital cannot accommodate the rising number of patients, he added.

Supervisor Dr. Nurul Amin said, cold disease patients have increased in the hospital because of severe cold during the last few days.







