Journo assoc formed at Mirzapur

MIRZAPUR, Feb 9: Mirzapur Upazila branch committee of the National Journalists Association (NJA) has been formed for 2021-2022 term.

The new committee was approved by NJA office in Dhaka on Monday. It was signed by NJA President Muhammad Altaf Hossain.

Mirzapur Upazila Correspondent of The Daily Observer Md. Mazharul Islam Shiplu has been elected president.

A 16-member committee has been formed with Jobayer Hossain as general secretary.

Other members are: Kaium Mia, Sanjay Das, Saddam Khan, Md. Rubel Mia, Sanwar Hossain, Shamim Mia, Rabbi Islam, Minhaz Uddin, Bashir Ahmed, Nazim Uddin, Saiful Islam, Ahmed Hridoy, Hasan Shahriar, Sheikh Nasir Uddin.