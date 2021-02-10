Madrasa teacher sent to jail for ‘violating’ students

MANIKGANJ, Feb 9: A court in the district on Monday afternoon sent a madrasa teacher to jail on charge of violating two students.

Accused Kawsar Ahmed hails from Patuakhali district. He joined a madrasa at Boira Union under Singair Upazila two months ago.

One of the victims' father filed a case with Singair Police Station on Sunday night under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

The victims testified before the court under the Section 22.

Later, Senior Judicial Magistrate of Chief Judicial Magistrate Court Rawshan Jahan issued an order to send the accused to jail.

The guardian alleged that the accused violated his son, a first-year student, on January 28 and a third-year student on 21 of the same month. Later, Kawsar threatened to kill the boys.

When the victims went home from the madrasa, they narrated the mater to the guardians.





