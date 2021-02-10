Two burnt alive in two districts

A baby boy and a female teacher were burnt alive in separate incidents in two districts- Faridpur and Khagrachhari, on Monday.

NAGARKANDA, FARIDPUR: An eight-month-old baby boy was burnt alive at Nagarkanda Upazila in the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Sayem was the son of Saiful Shiekh, a resident of Charchhagaldi Village in the upazila.

Locals said deceased's mother was cooking in the kitchen. At one point, she went to the nearby river to bring water.

Later, the fire broke out from the kitchen in the afternoon when Sayem was inside the house.

On information, fire-fighting unit rushed there and doused the fire, but they could not rescue Sayem alive.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Jyeti Pru and Nagarkanda Police Station OC Selim Reza visited the spot and consoled the victim's family

A three-member committee was formed in this regard to find out the extent of damage caused by fire, and it was asked to submit report within seven working days.

KHAGRACHHARI: A female teacher of a local madrasa was burnt alive in a fire that broke out at her home in College Para area of the district town on Monday night.

Deceased Maoshrijita Dewan, 32, was a lecturer of Bangla Department at Khagrachhari Islamia Alim Madrasa.

Khagrachhari Fire Service and Civil Defence deputy director Didarul Alam said they recovered a charred body from the house. The reason behind the fire not yet known.

The fire broke out at the house around 11pm when the victim's father Makanj was out of the house. As the fire spread fast, Maoshrijita got trapped inside and could not come out, said Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Police Station Mohammad Rashid.

On information, two fire-fighting units rushed to the scene and doused the blaze after an hour of frantic efforts.







