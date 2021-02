BARISHAL, Feb 9: The fire that broke out at Chandpai range of the Sundarbans East Zone on Monday morning was brought under control in the afternoon.

Local office of Bangladesh Forest Department said that the Fire Service, Police, and Forest Department along with local people brought it under control, said Muhammad Belayet Hossain, divisional forest officer of East Sundarbans Division.

Almost three kathas of forest land were burnt by the fire.