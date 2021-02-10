32 detained on different charges in three districts

A total of 32 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Noakhali, Naogaon and Rajshahi, recently.

NOAKHALI: Police detained a young man along with 8 kg of hemp at Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Detained Md Miraj Hossain, 25, is a resident of Bajra area in Sonaimuri Upazila.

Police said, on information police raided his rented house at Madhupur area in Sadar Upazila on Monday night and detained him with the hemp.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Sudharam Model Police Station Fajlul Quader Patwary said a case was filed with the PS under the Narcotics Control Act.

NAOGAON: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a young man along with a foreign pistol in Niamatpur Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

Arrested Abu Hasan, 37, is a resident of Hindurbail Village in the upazila.

RAB-5 Acting Company Commander Maj Ashraf said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive at his shop at Board Bazar and detained him with the foreign pistol.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested a total of 30 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Saturday.

Of the arrestees, 13 had arrest warrant, six were drug addicts and the rest 11 were arrested on different charges.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.







