Wednesday, 10 February, 2021, 3:09 PM
Home Countryside

Flower fair begins in Pabna

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Golam Faruk Prince,MP, (M) as chief giest inaugurating the flower fair at the DAE in Pabna on Tuesday. photo: observer

PABNA, Feb 9: A 10-day long flower fair has begun in the district from Monday.
The fair has been opened on the premises of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE). At a function on the day, it was inaugurated by Golam Faruk Prince, MP, as chief guest.
 Deputy Director of the DAE Abdul Kader presided over it.
Shahidur Rahman Shahid, president of Krishak League, Abdur Rashid, owner of Master Nursery, Kamal Hossain, owner of Mission Nursery and others spoke at the function.
The speakers said, flowers are needed on different occasions; flowers can create an alternative employment opportunity for small farmers.
They added, the DAE can take necessary steps to cultivate flowers.
Every year, different types of flower such as chrysanthemum, tuberose, and gladiolus are imported from India to meet local demand; and orchid, gerbera, anthodium and Thai rose, are imported from Thailand, they mentioned.
Annually, Bangladesh spends about Tk 24 - 32 lakh for importing flowers and ornamental plants from abroad, they further said.
"According to a recent study, the main thrust for Bangladesh's flower sector should be the domestic market. We have the opportunity to take the advantage through flower cultivation," said Shahidur Rahman Shahid.
Pabna DAE organised the fair in cooperation with the district administration. A total of 16 stalls have been set up.


