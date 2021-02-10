Road being constructed keeping 50 electric polls in middle



Construction work of Ishwarganj-Gouripur-Netrakona road going on with electric poles in the middle. photo: observer

The construction project is being implemented by Roads & Highway Department (RHD). To remove these electric poles, more than one application was made to the authorities concerned. But these were not lifted.

According to sources, joint venture contractors are trying to complete the construction within the scheduled time. If the road is opened after completion of the construction keeping these poles, fatal accident is very likely, locals said.

By November in 2019, through a video-conferencing, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the construction work of the road being developed at Tk 261 crore.

Contracting firms Rana Builders (Pvt) Ltd, Messrs Rizvi Construction and Mozahar Enterprse (Pvt) JV started the construction work.

Locals said, contractors are finishing the constriction keeping these poles of Palli Biddyut and Power Development Board (PDB). Besides, there are more small poles adjacent to the road.

Contractor Hossain Ahmed Panna said, Executive Engineer of RHD-Netrakona Hamidul Islam has been reminded time and again to remove the poles; so far, there has been no initiative to remove the poles.

When contacted, Engineer Hamidul Islam said expenditure money has been paid to PDB and Palli Biddyut to remove the poles; but they have yet to start lifting the poles.

As a result, the normal construction is being hampered, he further said.

Contacted General Manager of Palli Biddyut-3 in Mymensingh Khandakar Shamim Alam said, the contractor has been given the work order including removing the poles; poles will be removed soon.







GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Feb 9: The construction work of Ishwarganj-Gouripur-Netrakona road is going on, keeping over 50 electric poles in the middle of the road.The construction project is being implemented by Roads & Highway Department (RHD). To remove these electric poles, more than one application was made to the authorities concerned. But these were not lifted.According to sources, joint venture contractors are trying to complete the construction within the scheduled time. If the road is opened after completion of the construction keeping these poles, fatal accident is very likely, locals said.By November in 2019, through a video-conferencing, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the construction work of the road being developed at Tk 261 crore.Contracting firms Rana Builders (Pvt) Ltd, Messrs Rizvi Construction and Mozahar Enterprse (Pvt) JV started the construction work.Locals said, contractors are finishing the constriction keeping these poles of Palli Biddyut and Power Development Board (PDB). Besides, there are more small poles adjacent to the road.Contractor Hossain Ahmed Panna said, Executive Engineer of RHD-Netrakona Hamidul Islam has been reminded time and again to remove the poles; so far, there has been no initiative to remove the poles.When contacted, Engineer Hamidul Islam said expenditure money has been paid to PDB and Palli Biddyut to remove the poles; but they have yet to start lifting the poles.As a result, the normal construction is being hampered, he further said.Contacted General Manager of Palli Biddyut-3 in Mymensingh Khandakar Shamim Alam said, the contractor has been given the work order including removing the poles; poles will be removed soon.