Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 February, 2021, 3:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack        HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast      
Home Countryside

Road being constructed keeping 50 electric polls in middle

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

Construction work of Ishwarganj-Gouripur-Netrakona road going on with electric poles in the middle. photo: observer

Construction work of Ishwarganj-Gouripur-Netrakona road going on with electric poles in the middle. photo: observer

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Feb 9: The construction work of Ishwarganj-Gouripur-Netrakona road is going on, keeping over 50 electric poles in the middle of the road.
The construction project is being implemented by Roads & Highway Department (RHD). To remove these electric poles, more than one application was made to the authorities concerned. But these were not lifted.
According to sources, joint venture contractors are trying to complete the construction within the scheduled time. If the road is opened after completion of the construction keeping these poles, fatal accident is very likely, locals said.
By November in 2019, through a video-conferencing,  Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the construction work of the road being developed at Tk 261 crore.
Contracting firms Rana Builders (Pvt) Ltd, Messrs Rizvi Construction  and Mozahar Enterprse (Pvt) JV started the construction work.
Locals said, contractors are finishing the constriction keeping these poles of Palli Biddyut and Power Development Board (PDB). Besides, there are more small poles adjacent to the road.
Contractor Hossain Ahmed Panna said, Executive Engineer  of RHD-Netrakona Hamidul Islam has been reminded time and again to remove the poles; so far, there has been no initiative to remove the poles.
When contacted, Engineer Hamidul Islam said expenditure money has been paid to PDB and Palli Biddyut to remove the poles; but they have yet to start lifting the poles.
As a result, the normal construction is being hampered, he further said.
Contacted General Manager of Palli Biddyut-3 in Mymensingh Khandakar Shamim Alam said, the contractor has been given the work order including removing the poles; poles will be removed soon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Octogenarian widow gets a semi-pucca house
Pirojpur municipality mayor, councillors take oath
One gets death sentence, one life term in two districts
Three killed in road mishaps in two districts
Cold-afflicted patients rise in Noakhali
Journo assoc formed at Mirzapur
Madrasa teacher sent to jail for ‘violating’ students
Two burnt alive in two districts


Latest News
14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Bayern Munich eye historic joy of six in Club World Cup final
RMG worker’s hanging body recovered in Savar
Covid Cupid shoots down Thailand Valentine’s Day marriages
2 held with touchstone statue
Shadman ruled out of Dhaka Test
1 dead, 4 hurt in Minnesota health clinic shooting; man held
Oil-rich Libya in poverty after decade of conflict
8 get death penalty in Dipon murder case
Most Read News
All primary school teachers to be vaccinated in a week
Verdict on 9 Mymensingh 'Liberation War criminals' Feb 11
Hearing on Al Jazeera ban Wednesday
Khagrachhari madrasa teacher burnt alive
Mother-daughter found hanging in same rope
Bangladesh-Vietnam ties aim inclusiveness
One killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Hacker tries to poison water supply of Florida city
Gallantry award of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Global health officials back Oxford vaccine after SA study rings alarm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft