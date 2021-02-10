No baby boom in China

BEIJING, Feb 9: China's number of registered births in 2020 dropped by nearly a third from the total births reported the year before, in the latest sign that relaxations in the country's strict family planning policy are failing to spark a baby boom.

After decades of a "one-child policy", Beijing changed the rules in 2016 to allow families to have two children as fears grew about China's fast-ageing population and shrinking workforce.

Figures from the Public Security Ministry released Monday showed there were 10.04 million registered births in 2020, which is 15 percent down from the figure of registered births reported early last year for 2019.

In the same month, the official statistics bureau reported a higher figure of 14.65 million babies born in 2019 -- more than 30 percent above the latest birth data reported this week. -AFP







