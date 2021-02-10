Video
Wednesday, 10 February, 2021
Foreign News

India police arrest man suspected of leading farm protest violence

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

NEW DELHI, Feb 9: Police in the Indian capital arrested a man on Tuesday accused of leading a group of farmers who clashed with police and stormed the historic Red Fort last month during the worst day of violence in months of protests against agriculture reforms.
Tens of thousands of farmers have been camping out on main highways on the outskirts of New Deli for more than two months in a bid to force the government to withdraw new agricultural laws they say benefit private buyers at the expense of growers.
When India celebrated its Republic Day with a military parade on Jan. 26, farmers organised a procession of tractors that turned violent when some protesters deviated from the route and broke into the Red Fort complex.
One person died and hundreds were injured. In the first arrest linked to that violence, police arrested a little-known actor from the northern state of Punjab, Deep Sidhu, and several others suspected of joining him at the Red Fort. Sidhu is a Sikh and many farmers from Sikh-dominated Punjab have been at the vanguard of the protest. Police did not give details of charges against Sidhu but would interrogate him, said officer Chinmoy Biswal.    -REUTERS


