Wednesday, 10 February, 2021, 3:08 PM
Foreign News

Snow and bitter cold bring chaos to Germany, Britain

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

People walk through the snow in Victoria Park in Glasgow on February 9. Cold weather swept across northern Europe brings snow and ice. photo : AFP

BERLIN, Feb 9: Freezing drivers were stranded for hours in traffic jams in Germany and Covid-19 vaccination centres were shut in Britain on Tuesday as Europe was pummelled by the heaviest snow in years.
Traffic on a motorway near the German city of Bielefeld was brought to a standstill by heavy snowfall overnight Monday  into Tuesday, with some drivers trapped for at least 16 hours, according to media reports.
The bottleneck, caused by lorries stuck in the snow and stretching over 37 kilometres (23 miles), had still not been cleared by Tuesday morning, local police said.
Video footage showed shivering drivers huddled in their vehicles, complaining of going for hours without food as temperatures plunged to minus 12 degrees Celsius (10 degrees Fahrenheit).    -AFP


