Wednesday, 10 February, 2021, 3:08 PM
Navalny aides push EU for new Russia sanctions

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

MOSCOW, Feb 9: Aides of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said they have pushed the EU to sanction prominent members of President Vladimir Putin's circle including business tycoons to ramp up pressure on Russia.
The move comes after the tit-for-tat expulsion of several European and Russian diplomats as tensions run high over the Navalny affair.
The head of Navalny's regional network Leonid Volkov and another associate, Vladimir Ashurkov, made the calls on Monday during a video conference with EU states dedicated to the bloc's "next steps" on Russia.
The call was hosted by Poland and included envoys from the United States, Canada, Britain and Ukraine, Poland's mission in the EU wrote on Twitter.
Volkov wrote on the Telegram messenger late Monday that he and Ashurkov had discussed "personal sanctions" against billionaires Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea football club, and Alisher Usmanov.
He said they also named the head of Russian state bank VTB Andrey Kostin and television executive Konstantin Ernst, among others.
Any new sanctions on Russia imposed by the West would add to a wave of penalties slapped on Moscow by Washington and Brussels following the annexation of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.
Navalny and his team say that for the Kremlin to change its course, the West should introduce targeted sanctions against oligarchs close to Putin.
Volkov did not disclose whether the meeting resulted in concrete agreements, but said Navalny's team will promote personal sanctions "in the coming weeks and months".    -AFP


