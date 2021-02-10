

People look at the remains of a dam along a river in Tapovan



Arab ministers back Palestine state

CAIRO, Feb 9: Arab foreign ministers on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, warning against "any unilateral moves" by Israel.

After talks at the Arab League in Cairo, they "emphasised the Arab states' commitment to the two-state solution, which embodies a sovereign, independent Palestinian state on the basis of international law".

The "emergency" meeting at the League's headquarters, called by Jordan and hosts Egypt, came months after a string of Arab states began normalising ties with Israel.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said the Palestinian cause remained "a priority for Arab states".

Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit warned that Israeli "settlement activity in the West Bank and East Jerusalem is a dangerous obstacle to the two-state solution".

"The international consensus supporting the two-state solution must be translated into practical moves to rescue that solution from Israel's continued attempts to undermine it," he said.

Since August, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco have normalised or restored ties with Israel.

Both the West Bank-based Fatah movement of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas and the Hamas movement, which controls the Gaza Strip, have condemned the deals. -AFP







People look at the remains of a dam along a river in Tapovan of Chamoli district on February 9 destroyed after a flash flood thought to have been caused when a glacier burst on February 7. photo : AFPArab ministers back Palestine stateCAIRO, Feb 9: Arab foreign ministers on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, warning against "any unilateral moves" by Israel.After talks at the Arab League in Cairo, they "emphasised the Arab states' commitment to the two-state solution, which embodies a sovereign, independent Palestinian state on the basis of international law".The "emergency" meeting at the League's headquarters, called by Jordan and hosts Egypt, came months after a string of Arab states began normalising ties with Israel.Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said the Palestinian cause remained "a priority for Arab states".Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit warned that Israeli "settlement activity in the West Bank and East Jerusalem is a dangerous obstacle to the two-state solution"."The international consensus supporting the two-state solution must be translated into practical moves to rescue that solution from Israel's continued attempts to undermine it," he said.Since August, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco have normalised or restored ties with Israel.Both the West Bank-based Fatah movement of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas and the Hamas movement, which controls the Gaza Strip, have condemned the deals. -AFP