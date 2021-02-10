Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 February, 2021, 3:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack        HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast      
Home Foreign News

People look at the remains of a dam along a river in Tapovan

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

People look at the remains of a dam along a river in Tapovan

People look at the remains of a dam along a river in Tapovan

People look at the remains of a dam along a river in Tapovan of Chamoli district on February 9 destroyed after a flash flood thought to have been caused when a glacier burst on February 7.    photo : AFP

Arab ministers back Palestine state
CAIRO, Feb 9: Arab foreign ministers on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, warning against "any unilateral moves" by Israel.
After talks at the Arab League in Cairo, they "emphasised the Arab states' commitment to the two-state solution, which embodies a sovereign, independent Palestinian state on the basis of international law".
The "emergency" meeting at the League's headquarters, called by Jordan and hosts Egypt, came months after a string of Arab states began normalising ties with Israel.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said the Palestinian cause remained "a priority for Arab states".
Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit warned that Israeli "settlement activity in the West Bank and East Jerusalem is a dangerous obstacle to the two-state      solution".
"The international consensus supporting the two-state solution must be translated into practical moves to rescue that solution from Israel's continued attempts to undermine it," he said.
Since August, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco have normalised or restored ties with Israel.
Both the West Bank-based Fatah movement of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas and the Hamas movement, which controls the Gaza Strip, have condemned the deals.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HK tycoon denied bail
No baby boom in China
‘Time to wear a better mask’
India police arrest man suspected of leading farm protest violence
Snow and bitter cold bring chaos to Germany, Britain
Navalny aides push EU for new Russia sanctions
People look at the remains of a dam along a river in Tapovan
US voices solidarity with Myanmar people


Latest News
14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Bayern Munich eye historic joy of six in Club World Cup final
RMG worker’s hanging body recovered in Savar
Covid Cupid shoots down Thailand Valentine’s Day marriages
2 held with touchstone statue
Shadman ruled out of Dhaka Test
1 dead, 4 hurt in Minnesota health clinic shooting; man held
Oil-rich Libya in poverty after decade of conflict
8 get death penalty in Dipon murder case
Most Read News
All primary school teachers to be vaccinated in a week
Verdict on 9 Mymensingh 'Liberation War criminals' Feb 11
Hearing on Al Jazeera ban Wednesday
Khagrachhari madrasa teacher burnt alive
Mother-daughter found hanging in same rope
Bangladesh-Vietnam ties aim inclusiveness
One killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Hacker tries to poison water supply of Florida city
Gallantry award of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Global health officials back Oxford vaccine after SA study rings alarm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft