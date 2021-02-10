Video
Home Foreign News

US voices solidarity with Myanmar people

NZ suspends Myanmar ties; UNRC to hold special session

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

WASHINGTON, Feb 9: The United States on Monday voiced solidarity with the people of Myanmar after restrictions on demonstrations and said its requests to meet deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi were denied.
"We stand with the people of Burma and support their right to assemble peacefully, including to protest peacefully in support of the democratically elected government," State Department spokesman Ned Price said, using Myanmar's former name. "We are of course very concerned about the military's recent announcement restricting public gatherings," he told reporters.
Myanmar's military leadership has banned people from gathering in groups of more than five and imposed a nighttime curfew in areas including parts of the largest city Yangon. President Joe Biden has threatened new sanctions against Myanmar unless the military regime relinquishes power.
Meanwhile, New Zealand announced the suspension of high-level military and political contacts with Myanmar Tuesday, the first major international move to isolate the country's ruling junta following a coup. Unveiling the measures, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called for the international community to "strongly condemn what we're seeing happen in Myanmar".
Ardern said the measures would include travel bans on senior military figures. She added that New Zealand's aid programmes in Myanmar, worth about NZ$42 million ($30.5 million), would continue with safeguards that they did not benefit, or come under the control of, the military junta.
Another report says, the UN Human Rights Council said it will hold a relatively rare special session this Friday to discuss the ongoing political crisis in Myanmar. The move was officially requested on Monday by Britain and the European Union, with enough backing from countries to automatically trigger the meeting.
The call came a week after Myanmar's generals conducted a coup in the country.  "The Human Rights Council will hold a special session to address the human rights implications of the crisis in Myanmar this Friday," the UN's top rights body said in a statement.
Myanmar's military last week detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and dozens of other members of her National League for Democracy party, ending a decade of civilian rule and triggering international condemnation.
Julian Braithwaite, Britain's ambassador in Geneva, told a council organisational meeting on Monday that London and Brussels were submitting the special session request.
Braithwaite said the call was "in response to the state of emergency imposed in Myanmar, the arbitrary detention of democratically-elected politicians and civil society by the military," which he said had "grave implications for human rights in the country".
"We must respond urgently to the plight of the people of Myanmar and the rapidly deteriorating human rights situation there," he said.
The support of one-third of the 47 council members -- so 16 or more -- is required for a special session to be convened.
It has the backing of 19 so far, including Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Mexico and South Korea, plus EU nations including France, Germany and Italy.
It also has the support of a further 28 observer states, including the United States, which only announced Monday it would "re-engage" with the council nearly three years after the administration of former president Donald Trump decided to withdraw.
It will be the 29th special session of the council.
Braithwaite said backers of the special session call would inform other council members soon about the drafting of a resolution on the issue.    -AFP


