Wednesday, 10 February, 2021, 3:08 PM
Home Foreign News

Military rule will be different this time: Myanmar coup leader

He says Rohingyas will be repatriated

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

YANGON, Feb 9: Myanmar's army chief on Monday insisted military rule would be different this time, as martial law was declared across swathes of the country after massive protests against the new junta.
Orders covering parts of Yangon, Mandalay and other areas banned people from protesting or gathering in groups of more than five, and imposing an 8:00 pm to 4:00 am curfew.
New junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing, wearing a green military uniform, made his first televised speech since seizing power, insisting the putsch was justified by "voter fraud".
He echoed previous military insistence that the power grab was in line with the constitution, but declared that this time things would be "different" from the army's previous 49-year reign, which ended in 2011.
"After the tasks of the emergency period are completed, free and fair multi-party general elections will be held according to the constitution," he said.
"The winning party will be transferred state duty according to democratic standards."
The general said the country welcomed foreign investment and also announced lifting of coronavirus restrictions, including reopening schools and Buddhist pagodas.
Rohingya refugees who fled to Bangladesh during a 2017 crisis will continue to be repatriated to Rakhine state, he added.
The junta has so far refrained from using deadly force against the demonstrations sweeping most of Myanmar, but with pressure building, riot police fired water cannon in an attempt to disperse thousands gathered in Naypyidaw on Monday.
The military last week detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and dozens of other members of her National League for Democracy party, ending a decade of partial civilian rule and triggering international               condemnation.    -AFP


