IPL auction is always special, says Hugh Edmeades

Hugh Edmeades is a British international fine art, classic car and charity auctioneer. In a 35-year career as a Christie's auctioneer, he conducted more than 2,500 auctions, selling over 310,000 lots for a sum in excess of £2.7 billion.

He can't wait to auction the international players for the IPL this year.

He will be in India on February 12 for six days quarantine and will hammer in Chennai on February 18.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone from London, he said, "I am delighted to have been invited by the BCCI to be the auctioneer again for the IPL 2021".

"This will be my third IPL auction following the one in Jaipur in 2019 and in Kolkata last year".

"I always enjoy my visits to India whether on business or on holiday and I am just sorry I will not be able to explore more of the country during this visit", he adds. .

"The IPL Auction is always very special", he says, adding "the only other cricket related auction I have conducted was the Christie's MCC Bicentenary Auction in 1987, held at Lord's Cricket Ground".

According to his website (www.hughedmeades.com), alongside his fine art selling, Hugh is a much sought-after auctioneer for national and international charity fundraisers and has conducted over 850 sales helping to raise over £97 million for numerous charitable causes. His charity work has taken him around the world to over 30 cities including Dubai, Hong Kong, Casablanca, New York, Mumbai, Monte Carlo, Los Angeles, and Tokyo.







