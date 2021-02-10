Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 February, 2021, 3:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack        HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast      
Home Sports

IPL auction is always special, says Hugh Edmeades

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
BIPIN DANI

Hugh Edmeades is a British international fine art, classic car and charity auctioneer. In a 35-year career as a Christie's auctioneer, he conducted more than 2,500 auctions, selling over 310,000 lots for a sum in excess of £2.7 billion.
He can't wait to auction the international players for the IPL this year.
He will be in India on February 12 for six days quarantine and will hammer in Chennai on February 18.
Speaking exclusively over the telephone from London, he said, "I am delighted to have been invited by the BCCI to be the auctioneer again for the IPL 2021".
"This will be my third IPL auction following the one in Jaipur in 2019 and in Kolkata last year".
"I always enjoy my visits to India whether on business or on holiday and I am just sorry I will not be able to explore more of the country during this visit", he adds. .
 "The IPL Auction is always very special", he says, adding "the only other cricket related auction I have conducted was the Christie's MCC Bicentenary Auction in 1987, held at Lord's Cricket Ground".  
According to his website (www.hughedmeades.com), alongside his fine art selling, Hugh is a much sought-after auctioneer for national and international charity fundraisers and has conducted over 850 sales helping to raise over £97 million for numerous charitable causes. His charity work has taken him around the world to over 30 cities including Dubai, Hong Kong, Casablanca, New York, Mumbai, Monte Carlo, Los Angeles, and Tokyo.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IOC calls 2020 chief's sexist comments 'completely inappropriate'
Nadal cruises despite lingering back injury
Suarez strikes twice but Atletico stumble against Celta
Bayern eye sixth title after reaching Club World Cup final
England thrash India by 227 runs in first Test
IPL auction is always special, says Hugh Edmeades
Mohammedan return winning streak in BPL
Sk Jamal holds Dhaka Abahani in 2-2


Latest News
14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Bayern Munich eye historic joy of six in Club World Cup final
RMG worker’s hanging body recovered in Savar
Covid Cupid shoots down Thailand Valentine’s Day marriages
2 held with touchstone statue
Shadman ruled out of Dhaka Test
1 dead, 4 hurt in Minnesota health clinic shooting; man held
Oil-rich Libya in poverty after decade of conflict
8 get death penalty in Dipon murder case
Most Read News
All primary school teachers to be vaccinated in a week
Verdict on 9 Mymensingh 'Liberation War criminals' Feb 11
Hearing on Al Jazeera ban Wednesday
Khagrachhari madrasa teacher burnt alive
Mother-daughter found hanging in same rope
Bangladesh-Vietnam ties aim inclusiveness
One killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Hacker tries to poison water supply of Florida city
Gallantry award of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Global health officials back Oxford vaccine after SA study rings alarm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft