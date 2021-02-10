Video
Wednesday, 10 February, 2021, 3:07 PM
Sports

Mohammedan return winning streak in BPL

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited returned winning streak in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football beating Bangladesh Police Football Club by a solitary goal held on Tuesday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Stadium in Comilla.
The match was locked goalless after the breather as most of the time the ball was centered at the mid field.
After the breather, Mohammedan captain Uryu Nagata finally broke the deadlock scoring the all-important goal for Mohammedan in the 47th minute of the match.
Police Football Club however tried heart and soul to stage a fight back in the remaining proceeding but could not convert any lack of proper finishing.
The day's win saw the traditional black and white Motijheel outfit stand at sixth position with nine points from seven matches while Police Football Club placed at ninth position also with seven points playing six outings.    -BSS


