Sk Jamal holds Dhaka Abahani in 2-2

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club came from behind twice to hold Dhaka Abahani in a 2-2 tie in Bangladesh Premier League on Tuesday in Dhaka. Both the opponents saw one red card each in the exciting match.

Suffering the third draw after playing seven matches, the sky blue outfits now have 15 points. On the contrary, Jamal boys have 16 points from six matches, with a single draw. The Dhanmondi club is holding the second spot on the point table for now while Abahani is right behind them at the third place.

The 28-year Haitian striker Kervens Fils Belfort opened the net for Dhaka Abahani in the 13th minute yet the score was levelled by a Gambian striker of opponent Suleiman Sillah six minute later.

Brazilian striker Francisco Wagsley Rodrigues de Sousa Filho took the second lead for the sky blues in the 46th minute. This time, Gambian striker Pa Omar Jobe equalised the margin for the Dhanmondi boys, six minute later once again.

None were able to break the stalemate in the end but there was an interesting turning in the 40th minute of the match when Sk Jamal's Gambian striker Solomon King Kanform and Abahani midfielder Jewel Rana both were handed red cards for engaging in a scuffle.







