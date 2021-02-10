

Shakib seeks BCB's permission to opt out New Zealand tour

The board's Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan confirmed the matter, saying they would take decision in this regard soon.

"We have received a letter from him to grant leave during the tour of New Zealand as he wants to be with his wife (in the USA). We are yet to take a decision in this regard," Akram Khan, chairman of BCB cricket operations, told the media.

Shakib is currently in rehab to recover from his thigh injury, sustained during the second day of the first Test against West Indies in Chattogram.

Before leaving the ground, Shakib scored 68 runs and bowled six overs. He was unable to bat or bowl in the second innings. Shakib's absence proved to be fatal for Bangladesh as they failed to win the match, despite setting an improbable 395-run target for West Indies.

Bangladesh will play a three-match ODI and as many T20 matches in their New Zealand tour.

The three ODIs will take place on March 20, 23 and 26 in Dunedin, Christchurch and Wellington, according to the revised schedule. The three T20Is will now be held on March 28, 30 and April 1 in Hamilton, Napier and Auckland.

Bangladesh are scheduled to depart for New Zealand on February 22. -BSS









