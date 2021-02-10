Onus on the spinners to deliver in absence of Shakib: Miraz



Bangladesh�s players play soccer during a training session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday ahead of the second Test match against West Indies. photo: AFP

Bangladesh conceded a heartbreaking three-wicket defeat to West Indies in the first Test, despite setting an improbable 395-run target. Shakib's absence proved to be decisive in Bangladesh's defeat as he sustained a thigh injury during the second day's game of the first Test and couldn't play the further part of the match.

Miraz said it won't be easier to plug the Shakib-sized loophole and so emphasized on taking extra responsibility.

"Shakib bhai's injury made a big impact on the game because his bowling and guidance was important," Miraz said on Tuesday.

"If Shakib bhai had been there, we could have made a good comeback on the day five because he could have given us important advice. His bowling also could have made an impact. But unfortunately we missed Shakib bhai due to injury."

He went on to saying: "If Shakib Al Hasan is with us, we can ooze with confidence in the second Test in Dhaka but since he is not here, we, the spinners have to take extra responsibility. We'll try our best to bowl in the good areas unlike the first match."

Miraz also said that they had already sorted out their mistakes in the first Test and would try to execute their plan well in the second game.

"In the first Test we expected some uneven bounce on day five. But the pitch didn't provide that. There were some roughs in the pitch and we bowled there but it's also our mistake that we bowled some short of length deliveries, which released their pressure," he said.

'However we discussed their mistakes and hopefully we'll not repeat in the second game. We'll try to bowl in the right areas and tight length."

On a personal level, it was a good Test for Miraz as he scored 110 runs including his maiden century in the first innings and then claimed a match haul of eight wickets. Still he couldn't be happy as the team eventually lost the game.

"I could savour the performance if my team won the game. On a personal level it was a good Test for me but obviously no one could enjoy his team losses. I hope to do better and contribute more to the team's cause," he remarked. -BSS







