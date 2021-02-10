Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 February, 2021, 3:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack        HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast      
Home Sports

Shakib's absence not an advantage for West Indies: Simmons

Published : Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

West Indies' cricketers attend a training session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka Tuesday ahead of the second Test match against Bangladesh. photo: AFP

West Indies' cricketers attend a training session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka Tuesday ahead of the second Test match against Bangladesh. photo: AFP

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons doesn't think that Shakib Al Hasan's absence will give them any extra advantage in the second Test against Bangladesh, starting on Thursday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
West Indies currently lead the two-match series by 1-0 following their historic three-wicket victory in the first Test in Chattogram.
"No. It [Shakib's absence] does not give us a clear advantage," Simmons said.
"He [Shakib] is one of the top players, top all-rounders in the world. But they [Bangladesh] have so many spinners and batters," he added.
Shakib was ruled out of the second Test following a thigh injury that he picked up during the second day's game of the first Test.
Before leaving the ground, Shakib scored 68 runs and bowled six overs. He was unable to bat or bowl in the second innings. Shakib's absence proved to be fatal for Bangladesh as they failed to win the match, despite setting an improbable 395-run target for West Indies.
BCB said in a statement: "Shakib has been assessed and monitored continuously since suffering a strain on his left thigh on the second day of the match in Chattogram and after careful consideration it has been confirmed that he will not be available for the second Test."
Shakib made his Test comeback with this match after 17 months following an ICC-imposed suspension due to his failure to report corrupt approaches from the bookies.
"Shakib will leave the team Bio-security Bubble this week and for the time-being will be under the surveillance and treatment of the BCB Medical Team in Dhaka as he continues to recover and consolidate his physical robustness," the statement added.
Simmons expected Bangladesh to come hard in the second Test in a bid to avoid the defeat in the series.
"I think they are going to find someone [in place of Shakib] who can go and do the job. But, maybe not as good as Shakib but good enough for a Test match. So, we cannot afford to take for granted that Shakib's not here and it will be easier," Simmons concluded.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IOC calls 2020 chief's sexist comments 'completely inappropriate'
Nadal cruises despite lingering back injury
Suarez strikes twice but Atletico stumble against Celta
Bayern eye sixth title after reaching Club World Cup final
England thrash India by 227 runs in first Test
IPL auction is always special, says Hugh Edmeades
Mohammedan return winning streak in BPL
Sk Jamal holds Dhaka Abahani in 2-2


Latest News
14 jailed over Satkhira series bomb attack
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Bayern Munich eye historic joy of six in Club World Cup final
RMG worker’s hanging body recovered in Savar
Covid Cupid shoots down Thailand Valentine’s Day marriages
2 held with touchstone statue
Shadman ruled out of Dhaka Test
1 dead, 4 hurt in Minnesota health clinic shooting; man held
Oil-rich Libya in poverty after decade of conflict
8 get death penalty in Dipon murder case
Most Read News
All primary school teachers to be vaccinated in a week
Verdict on 9 Mymensingh 'Liberation War criminals' Feb 11
Hearing on Al Jazeera ban Wednesday
Khagrachhari madrasa teacher burnt alive
Mother-daughter found hanging in same rope
Bangladesh-Vietnam ties aim inclusiveness
One killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Hacker tries to poison water supply of Florida city
Gallantry award of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Global health officials back Oxford vaccine after SA study rings alarm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft