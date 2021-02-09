A presumed JMB operative in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Feb 8: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-13 arrested a presumed operative of the banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from Pirganj municipal town in the district on Sunday night.

"An operational team of RAB-13 from its Rangpur battalion headquarters conducted a raid and arrested the JMB operative from in front of Pirganj Government High School premises at 11:00pm on Sunday," a release said on Monday.

The elite force seized two mobile phone sets, two SIM Cards and a memory card and links of 'jihadi' video contents and 'jihadi' books and JMB screenshots in the mobile phone sets from his possession.

"During primary interrogation, Rabbi admitted that he joined the banned militant organisation JMB after being inspired by his childhood friend (now in jail) and listening to speeches of different militant operatives.

He along with his other cohorts had been conducting publicity of information on their ideology and organisational activities using latest electronic devices and technologies to influence the state security and common people to instigate terrorist activities.

"A case was filed against the arrested person with Pirganj police station under the Anti-Terrorism Act today and investigation about his absconding cohorts of the banned militant organisation continues," the release added.

