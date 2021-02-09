Video
Eight teenagers held in city

Published : Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

Police arrested eight teenagers on charge of harassing people from Faridabad Glass Factory area on Sunday night.
A team of police conducted a drive in Ekata Housing area and arrested eight teenage boys said AIG media of police headquarters Md Sohel Rana.
Later, the arrestees were later handed over to their parents on various conditions.
Police conducted the drive after getting complaint from a citizen on social networking site facebook.


