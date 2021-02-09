

Bank Asia holds Agent Banking Workshop

Bank Asia held a day-long "Agent Banking Workshop" through digital platform for digital post office entrepreneurs recently. Md. Siraj Uddin, Director General, Bangladesh Post Office was the Chief Guest and Md. Arfan Ali, President and Managing Director, Bank Asia Ltd., was the chair of the programme, says a press release.A.S.M. Nasimul Islam, Director, Directorate of Post Office, Masud Khan, Deputy Post Master General, Dhaka North Division, KhandkerShahnurSabbir, Deputy Postmaster General, Dhaka GPO and QuaziMortuza Ali, SVP, Bank Asia Ltd. along with other Senior Officials of the Bank were present at the programme. Around 1,000 entrepreneurs attended the conference.