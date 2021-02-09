

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula delivering his speech as a Chief Guest at a views exchange meeting with the clients, organised by IBBL Chattogram North and South Zone at Raddison Blu, Chattogram recently. Former MD and CEO Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Additional Managing Directors Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Deputy Managing Directors and other high officials are also seen on the dais. photo: Bank



BANKING EVENTS



Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula delivering his speech as a Chief Guest at a views exchange meeting with the clients, organised by IBBL Chattogram North and South Zone at Raddison Blu, Chattogram recently. Former MD and CEO Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Additional Managing Directors Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Deputy Managing Directors and other high officials are also seen on the dais. photo: BankShahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) Rajshahi Branch Manager Md. Abdulla Al Mahmud Siddiqui along with local businessmen and the prominent people distributing blankets among winter-hit and poor people at Rajshahi area recently as a part of CSR activities of the Bank. photo: Bank