Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 February, 2021, 6:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IndiGo gets four awards at Stevie Awards event

Published : Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

PUNE, Feb 8: IndiGo was recently honoured with four awards in sales and customers service category in 15th edition of StevieAwards, its officials said.
"The airline has won four accolades across prestigious categories, including - Gold for Contact Center of the year, Silver for Best use of Technology in customer service and Bronze for both - Best Customer Feedback Strategy and Customer Service
Complaints Team of the year. IndiGo has emerged as the winner in these categories, outranking over 2,300 nominations from organizations across 51 nations this year. IndiGo has always been committed for being a leader in the global competitive environment, offering a hassle-free customer experience," a spokesperson of the airline said.
Over the last year, the airline has introduced technology integrations including AI-enabled WhatsApp service which can cater to 10 lakh+ users simultaneously. The service has enabled web check-in, instant response to queries, receipt of booking-related notifications, and ability to perform an array of tasks related to bookings directly on WhatsApp, the official added.
William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, "We feel absolutely honoured to be recognised in four categories across various aspects of Sales and Customer Services at the annual Stevie Awards. This is a true testimony that we listen to our customers very keenly, across all channels and are sensitive to their needs. Our internal mechanism of sharing feedback followed by robust review help us to serve in the most hassle-free manner. Every customer complaint is a golden opportunity to review process, product, and people. These awards are an acknowledgement of our team's persistence and commitment to deliver an exemplary hassle-free service.    -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bank Asia holds Agent Banking Workshop
BANKING EVENTS
Wealth business seen boosting earnings prospects for S’porean banks
IndiGo gets four awards at Stevie Awards event
Tesla to recall over 36,000 vehicles in China
Bangladesh apparel export kept fluctuating in 2020
Padma Oil signs business deal with two more LPG firms
Brent hits $60 as supply cuts, stimulus hopes boost prices


Latest News
IS ambush kills 26 pro-regime fighters in Syria
46,509 administered COVID-19 vaccines on second day
Momen urges BIMSTEC to play instrumental role in addressing COVID-19
Digital Security Act: Charges pressed against Kajol
3 Indian ‘bookies’ on 3-day remand in Chattogram
India face record chase on final day against England
Bogura-2 MP Jinnah gets anticipatory bail
Dhaka, Male bilateral talks Tuesday
Fire at Sundarbans; committee formed
Writ seeks removal of Al Jazeera report from Facebook, YouTube
Most Read News
What happens at DJ parties?
2 Rohingyas killed in 'shootout' with BGB
Muralitharan favours performance based contracts for players
Fate of six DAGs in limbo
Man City thrash Liverpool
Significance of submarine cable network in Bangladesh
Top terror Mamun arrested
Mahila Parishad gets new president
Performing duties after inoculation without any problem: CJ
Myanmar: Water cannon fired at protesters as tensions rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft