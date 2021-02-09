IndiGo gets four awards at Stevie Awards event

PUNE, Feb 8: IndiGo was recently honoured with four awards in sales and customers service category in 15th edition of StevieAwards, its officials said.

"The airline has won four accolades across prestigious categories, including - Gold for Contact Center of the year, Silver for Best use of Technology in customer service and Bronze for both - Best Customer Feedback Strategy and Customer Service

Complaints Team of the year. IndiGo has emerged as the winner in these categories, outranking over 2,300 nominations from organizations across 51 nations this year. IndiGo has always been committed for being a leader in the global competitive environment, offering a hassle-free customer experience," a spokesperson of the airline said.

Over the last year, the airline has introduced technology integrations including AI-enabled WhatsApp service which can cater to 10 lakh+ users simultaneously. The service has enabled web check-in, instant response to queries, receipt of booking-related notifications, and ability to perform an array of tasks related to bookings directly on WhatsApp, the official added.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, "We feel absolutely honoured to be recognised in four categories across various aspects of Sales and Customer Services at the annual Stevie Awards. This is a true testimony that we listen to our customers very keenly, across all channels and are sensitive to their needs. Our internal mechanism of sharing feedback followed by robust review help us to serve in the most hassle-free manner. Every customer complaint is a golden opportunity to review process, product, and people. These awards are an acknowledgement of our team's persistence and commitment to deliver an exemplary hassle-free service. -TNN



















