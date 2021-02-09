Tesla to recall over 36,000 vehicles in China

BEIJING, Feb 8: US electric vehicle maker Tesla has initiated a large-scale recall of 36,126 Model S sedans and Model X SUVs in China due to potential touchscreen functionality failure and safety risks, according to the country's top quality watchdog.

The recall began on Feb. 5 and involves 20,428 imported Model S sedans manufactured between Sept. 18, 2013 and Feb. 20, 2018, as well as 15,698 imported Model X SUVs produced between March 12, 2016 and Feb. 16, 2018, according to a statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The safety risks come from the 8 GB eMMC storage cards installed in the aforementioned vehicles. The memory cards could potentially wear out, causing touchscreen malfunctions and defects in rearview cameras, defroster controls and turn signal lighting, read the statement.

The manufacturer will upgrade the 8 GB eMMC storage cards to 64 GB cards free of charge and ensure that new software versions are installed in the recalled vehicles to eliminate risks, it said. -Xinhua











