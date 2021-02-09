German industrial output stagnates on lockdown

FRANKFURT, Feb 8: German industrial production was flat in December compared to the previous month as pandemic restrictions weighed on Europe's top economy, official figures showed Monday.

Federal statistics agency Destatis said industrial output expanded 1.5 per cent in November according to revised figures.

The closely watched indicator fell 1.0 per cent year-on-year and was down 2.5 per cent in November. Germany in mid-December imposed another partial lockdown, shutting schools and all non-essential businesses. In January, the measures were extended until at least mid-February and tighter rules on working from home were imposed.

However, contrary to during the first wave of the pandemic early last year, factories remain in operation.

"The figure of zero per cent may not seem spectacular but is a sign of strength given the partial lockdown in place since December," economist Jens-Oliver Niklasch at LBBW bank said. -AFP


















