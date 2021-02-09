UAE economy to grow faster untill 2024: IIF

DUBAI, Feb 8: The UAE economy will post faster growth each year over the next three years, helped by a range of pandemic containment measures, accommodative monetary policy and a resilient banking system, said a global think-tank.

The Institute of International Finance expects modest economic recovery in 2021 with real GDP growing by 2.3 per cent, following a contraction of 5.7 per cent in 2020. The Washington DC-based institute predicted three per cent growth for the next year, 3.4 per cent for 2023 and 3.5 per cent a year later.

"The recovery will be supported by the partial recovery in domestic demand and an increase in net exports. Our projections assume that the pandemic will be contained, and oil prices pick up to $52 per barrel in 2021," said Garbis Iradian, chief economist for Mena region at IIF.

"Monetary policies will remain accommodative until the recovery is well-established. The banking system has remained relatively resilient, helped by sound initial capital and liquidity positions and flexible response by the central bank including regulatory forbearance. Profitability challenges in the low-interest rate environment may weigh on banks' ability to expand credit to the private sector," he said.

The UAE can afford a modestly expansionary fiscal stance in 2021 given its large financial buffers, spare capacity, and a partial recovery in oil prices. The reprioritisation of spending helped limit the fiscal deficit to 7.3 per cent of GDP in 2020.

"We expect the deficit to narrow in 2021 to 4.8 per cent of GDP as the increase in revenues will more than offset the increase in spending," said Iradian.

The UAE's external position remains in an enviable position, with the current account still in surplus, and public foreign assets at about $845 billion, which is equivalent to 220 per cent of GDP. -Khaleej Times




















