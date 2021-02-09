New Insurance tool launched for students, teachers

To safeguard the precious education of millions of children across Bangladesh, Guardian Life Insurance Limited (GLIL) and Netizen IT (NIT) has recently launched "Guardian Eduman Insurance".

Eduman is a popular school management software of Netizen IT, it currently covers over 5,000 educational institutions which includes 2 million+ students and 50,000+ teachers.

Under the scope of "Guardian Eduman Insurance", the legal Guardians of these 2 million+ students will be under insurance coverage for a nominal premium added to the monthly school fees.

In case, if there is a sudden demise of any Guardian, there will be an immediate payout BDT 200,000 to cover the education expenses of the associated child.

The teachers will also be under the coverage of this umbrella insurance, thus helping to secure the financial future of the Teachers' families as well, says a press release.

The whole user experience of GuardianEduman Insurance will be digital and integrated with theEduman Software. Policy uptake, servicing along with claims will be fully automated within the software.

This initiative will be the second large-scale Microinsurance Project of Guardian Life after the widely acclaimed GuardinaBracBima (GBB) project where over 10 million microfinance borrowers of BRAC are covered under one aggregate life insurance model.

"This is an amazing initiative that will help protect the education and future of millions of children, it is our precious tribute to the upcoming 2nd National Insurance Day - 1st March 2021, the press release quoted GLIL CEO Sheikh Rakibul Karim saying on this occasion.

The inauguration event was chaired by NIT President Asikuzzaman Khan and Post & Telecom Mimister Mustafa Jabbar, attended as the Chief Guest.

Among others NIT Sales and Marketing Director Raihan Nobel, GLIL Marketing and Communications Head Rubayat Saleheen, GLIL Vice President Md. Touhidul Islam and Nagad Chief Operating Officer Ashish Chakraborty were present.














