Walton honours 34 individuals and organisations



Anowar Hossain, proprietor of Star Electronics and also a Walton distributor at Tangi in Dhaka, is being crowned with the best award of 'Branding Heroes' for conducting creative branding of the 'Walton Digital Campaign Season 9' in Dhaka recently.

Walton Corporation Managing Director S M Mahbubul Alam handed over them crests and certificates of the 'Branding Heroes Award' at a colourful programme held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital recently, says a press release.

The award giving ceremony was also attended, among others, by Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu, Amdadul Haque Sarker and Md. Humayun Kabir, Executive Directors Mohammad Rayhan, Ariful Ambia, Anisur Rahman Mallick, Dr. Md. Sakhawat Hossen, Amin Khan and Al Imran, Deputy Executive Director Shahjalal Limon and other senior officials of the company.

Walton is conducting Digital Campaign Season 9 all over the country to create customer database through digital registration of customer's name, contact number and product's model number to a dedicated Walton server.

As a result, customers will easily get online based swift after sales services without preserving the products' warranty paper. To encourage customers' participation in the campaign, Walton offered free fridge in every hour upon the purchase of any of models of fridge or washing machine from any Walton Plaza or distributor outlets across the country. Besides, sure cash vouchers are also available for the customers of Walton fridge as well as washing machine.













A total of 34 individuals and organisations have won Walton's 'Branding Heroes Award' for attracting customers' attention with creative branding of the company's prevailing benefit 'Free Fridge in Every Hour' given under the Digital Campaign Season 9.Walton Corporation Managing Director S M Mahbubul Alam handed over them crests and certificates of the 'Branding Heroes Award' at a colourful programme held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital recently, says a press release.The award giving ceremony was also attended, among others, by Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu, Amdadul Haque Sarker and Md. Humayun Kabir, Executive Directors Mohammad Rayhan, Ariful Ambia, Anisur Rahman Mallick, Dr. Md. Sakhawat Hossen, Amin Khan and Al Imran, Deputy Executive Director Shahjalal Limon and other senior officials of the company.Walton is conducting Digital Campaign Season 9 all over the country to create customer database through digital registration of customer's name, contact number and product's model number to a dedicated Walton server.As a result, customers will easily get online based swift after sales services without preserving the products' warranty paper. To encourage customers' participation in the campaign, Walton offered free fridge in every hour upon the purchase of any of models of fridge or washing machine from any Walton Plaza or distributor outlets across the country. Besides, sure cash vouchers are also available for the customers of Walton fridge as well as washing machine.