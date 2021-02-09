BEPZA seeks more Japanese investments in EPZs, EZs



Major General Md Nazrul Islam, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA), addressing Japanese investors in Bangladesh including JETRO Bangladesh Country Representative Yuji Ando, at his office on Monday.

The cooperation was sought when JETRO Bangladesh Country Representative Yuji Ando made a courtesy call on Major General Md Nazrul Islam at the latter's office on Monday

During the meeting Yuji Ando along with renowned Japanese investors of EPZs congratulated BEPZA chief as a new Executive Chairman of BEPZA.

They discussed on various issues related to Japanese investment in the EPZs. Executive Chairman, BEPZA assured them of all supports for smooth operation of the Japanese enterprises in EPZs. He wished to work jointly with full efforts if any problem arises.

Among others, General Manager (IP) of BEPZA Md. Tanvir Hossain, MD of Saito Nensi Bangladesh Ltd. Hiromi Yasui, MD of TS Tech Bangladesh Ltd. Wataru Masuda, COO of Cat Garments Co. Ltd. Hiroshi Kuwae and MD of Maruhisa Pacific Co. Ltd. Sagawa Koji were present during this time.







