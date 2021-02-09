Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 February, 2021, 6:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BEPZA seeks more Japanese investments in EPZs, EZs

Published : Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Correspondent

Major General Md Nazrul Islam, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA), addressing Japanese investors in Bangladesh including JETRO Bangladesh Country Representative Yuji Ando, at his office on Monday.

Major General Md Nazrul Islam, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA), addressing Japanese investors in Bangladesh including JETRO Bangladesh Country Representative Yuji Ando, at his office on Monday.

Major General Md Nazrul Islam, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) sought cooperation of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) for attracting more Japanese investment in the export processing zones (EPZs) and the economic zones (EZs).
The cooperation was sought when JETRO Bangladesh Country Representative Yuji Ando made a courtesy call on Major General Md Nazrul Islam at the latter's office on Monday
During the meeting Yuji Ando along with renowned Japanese investors of EPZs congratulated BEPZA chief as a new Executive Chairman of BEPZA.
They discussed on various issues related to Japanese investment in the EPZs. Executive Chairman, BEPZA assured them of all supports for smooth operation of the Japanese enterprises in EPZs. He wished to work jointly with full efforts if any problem arises.
Among others, General Manager (IP) of BEPZA Md. Tanvir Hossain, MD of Saito Nensi Bangladesh Ltd. Hiromi Yasui, MD of TS Tech Bangladesh Ltd. Wataru Masuda, COO of Cat Garments Co. Ltd. Hiroshi Kuwae and MD of Maruhisa Pacific Co. Ltd. Sagawa Koji were present during this time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bank Asia holds Agent Banking Workshop
BANKING EVENTS
Wealth business seen boosting earnings prospects for S’porean banks
IndiGo gets four awards at Stevie Awards event
Tesla to recall over 36,000 vehicles in China
Bangladesh apparel export kept fluctuating in 2020
Padma Oil signs business deal with two more LPG firms
Brent hits $60 as supply cuts, stimulus hopes boost prices


Latest News
IS ambush kills 26 pro-regime fighters in Syria
46,509 administered COVID-19 vaccines on second day
Momen urges BIMSTEC to play instrumental role in addressing COVID-19
Digital Security Act: Charges pressed against Kajol
3 Indian ‘bookies’ on 3-day remand in Chattogram
India face record chase on final day against England
Bogura-2 MP Jinnah gets anticipatory bail
Dhaka, Male bilateral talks Tuesday
Fire at Sundarbans; committee formed
Writ seeks removal of Al Jazeera report from Facebook, YouTube
Most Read News
What happens at DJ parties?
2 Rohingyas killed in 'shootout' with BGB
Muralitharan favours performance based contracts for players
Fate of six DAGs in limbo
Man City thrash Liverpool
Significance of submarine cable network in Bangladesh
Top terror Mamun arrested
Mahila Parishad gets new president
Performing duties after inoculation without any problem: CJ
Myanmar: Water cannon fired at protesters as tensions rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft