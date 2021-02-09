Industries Minister for creating skilled workers

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun has called for vigorous efforts for creating skilled workers and developing human resources in the industrial sector to build Bangladesh an industrialized nation.

"In order to make success the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), highest emphasis has to be placed on workers efficiency development. In order to increase the productivity and train more human resources, more people need to be involved in the industrial sector by increasing the use of the technology," he said.

The minister made the observation while speaking as chief guest at a participatory consultancy program organized by the Ministry of Industries.

It was held in collaboration with the Technical Assistance Component of the Prism Program which is working for formulating the New National Industrial Policy-2021, said a press release on Sunday.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder was present as special guest at the workshop chaired by Industries Secretary KM Ali Azam.

Humayun said in this connection that environment friendly industrialization is the need of the time for sustainable economic development. To this end, he said the government is focusing on building environment-friendly factories.

In order to successfully implement the 4IR, he said, the main objective of formulating this new National Industrial Policy 2021 is to achieve the growth target through industrialization.

Kamal Ahmed Mojumder said the most important priority will go to foster the interests of the workers and entrepreneurship in the new National Industrial Policy-2021.

Emphasizing the importance of environment in industrialization, he said, "Industrial policy will give priority to setting up green industries at designated places considering protection of the environment. In best possible way.



















