Stocks fall for 2nd running day on selling pressure

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) an d the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell for the second consecutive day on Monday as the dominant small investors kept on selling their shares fearing further loss.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 128.32 points or 2.33 per cent to five-week lows at 5,376 while DSE 30 Index blue chips dropped 67.64 points to 2,023 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 20.69 points to 1,214 at the close of the trading.

Market-cap of the DSE eroded Tk 107 billion on Monday to Tk 4,583 billion, down from Tk 4,690 billion in the previous day.

Heavyweight drug maker Beximco Pharmaceuticals share price crashed more than 9.0 per cent, Beximco more than 8.0 per cent and Shinepukur Ceramics 9.42 per cent. They are among top ten losers.

Beximco group companies also suffered losses in the previous day and featured in the top losers list.

All the sectors faced selling pressures, leading to the share price erosions of more than 67 per cent stocks. Out of 350 issues traded, 236 closed negative, 23 positive and 91 remained unchanged.

Turnover on the DSE was below Tk 8.0 billion-mark and stood at Tk 7.89 billion, which was 2.33 per cent higher than the previous day's Tk 7.71 billion.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) dropped 396 points to settle at 15,519 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 239 points to close at 9,365.

Of the issues traded, 176 declined, 16 advanced and 36 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 12.59 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 381 million.



















