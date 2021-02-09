Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 February, 2021, 6:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks fall for 2nd running day on selling pressure

Published : Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) an d the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell for the second consecutive day on Monday as the dominant small investors kept on selling their shares fearing further loss.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 128.32 points or 2.33 per cent to five-week lows at 5,376 while DSE 30 Index blue chips dropped 67.64 points to 2,023 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 20.69 points to 1,214 at the close of the trading.
Market-cap of the DSE eroded Tk 107 billion on Monday to Tk 4,583 billion, down from Tk 4,690 billion in the previous day.
Heavyweight drug maker Beximco Pharmaceuticals share price crashed more than 9.0 per cent, Beximco more than 8.0 per cent and Shinepukur Ceramics 9.42 per cent. They are among top ten losers.
Beximco group companies also suffered losses in the previous day and featured in the top losers list.
All the sectors faced selling pressures, leading to the share price erosions of more than 67 per cent stocks. Out of 350 issues traded, 236 closed negative, 23 positive and 91 remained unchanged.
Turnover on the DSE was below Tk 8.0 billion-mark and stood at Tk 7.89 billion, which was 2.33 per cent higher than the previous day's Tk 7.71 billion.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) dropped 396 points to settle at 15,519 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 239 points to close at 9,365.
Of the issues traded, 176 declined, 16 advanced and 36 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 12.59 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 381 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bank Asia holds Agent Banking Workshop
BANKING EVENTS
Wealth business seen boosting earnings prospects for S’porean banks
IndiGo gets four awards at Stevie Awards event
Tesla to recall over 36,000 vehicles in China
Bangladesh apparel export kept fluctuating in 2020
Padma Oil signs business deal with two more LPG firms
Brent hits $60 as supply cuts, stimulus hopes boost prices


Latest News
IS ambush kills 26 pro-regime fighters in Syria
46,509 administered COVID-19 vaccines on second day
Momen urges BIMSTEC to play instrumental role in addressing COVID-19
Digital Security Act: Charges pressed against Kajol
3 Indian ‘bookies’ on 3-day remand in Chattogram
India face record chase on final day against England
Bogura-2 MP Jinnah gets anticipatory bail
Dhaka, Male bilateral talks Tuesday
Fire at Sundarbans; committee formed
Writ seeks removal of Al Jazeera report from Facebook, YouTube
Most Read News
What happens at DJ parties?
2 Rohingyas killed in 'shootout' with BGB
Muralitharan favours performance based contracts for players
Fate of six DAGs in limbo
Man City thrash Liverpool
Significance of submarine cable network in Bangladesh
Top terror Mamun arrested
Mahila Parishad gets new president
Performing duties after inoculation without any problem: CJ
Myanmar: Water cannon fired at protesters as tensions rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft