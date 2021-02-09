

BB rolls out conditions on banks’ dividend declaration for 2020

BB in a notification on Sunday laid out dividend criteria for banks with variable financial health. It said higher dividend not supported by a bank financial health is likely to increase their fund crisis at a time when delinquent borrowers failed to repay loans under loan moratorium till December 31.

The central bank has decided to not extend the loan repayment moratorium beyond December 31 last, a development that is expected to raise the volume of lenders default loans. To prevent banks' from sinking into capital inadequacy, the central bank has now put the roadblocks by strengthening conditions such as on declaring annual dividends.

Banks that can maintain a minimum 15 per cent capital adequacy ratio (CAR) -- which is a bank's capital reserve to cover their risk exposure -- with 2.5 per cent buffer capital conservation or more without the deferral provisioning facility, can declare as high as 30 per cent dividend with a maximum of 15 per cent cash dividend.

Those capable of keeping capital adequacy ratio of 13.5 per cent to 15 per cent with 2.5 per cent buffer capital will be able to declare a total 25 per cent dividend with a maximum 12.5 per cent in cash dividend. Prior approval of the central bank is needed in announcing dividends.

Furthermore, banks that can keep a minimum 11.875 per cent capital or more with 2.5 per cent buffer capital without the deferral provisioning facility of BB can declare a total 15 per cent dividend with a maximum of 7.5 per cent in cash dividend.

Lenders with 12.5 per cent capital conservation can declare a total of 12 per cent dividend with a maximum of 6 per cent in cash dividend. Those who can keep capital adequacy ratio at 11.875 per cent to 12.5 per cent along with deferral facility can declare a total of 10 per cent dividend with a maximum of 5 per cent in cash dividend.

The banks could declare a maximum of 5 per cent stock dividend if they keep a minimum 10.625 per cent and maximum 11.875 per cent capital. The dividend declaration policy of the central bank would be effective for 2020.

The latest decision of the central bank will help banks to tackle the economic fallout created by the ongoing pandemic, said Pubali Bank Managing Director M A Halim Chowdhury.

Such conditions will also help banks to keep strong financial health amid pandemic crisis. "It will keep banks capital base strong," Chowdhury said. Of the 60 banks, 31 are listed with the capital market.

On May 11 last year, for the first time, the central bank had imposed conditions for banks for declaring a dividend for their shareholders for the year of 2019. According to the BB guidelines on risk-based capital adequacy, banks were to maintain a minimum capital adequacy ratio of 12.5 per cent by 2019, in line with the BASEL III requirement.

As of September last year, 11 banks have failed to meet the minimum capital requirement despite the central bank's deferral facility on keeping their provisioning against defaulted loans. Banks faced a combined capital shortfall of Tk 19,296 crore, BB data said.













Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday strengthened conditions on banks for declaring shareholders dividends taking aim at safeguarding the financial health of banks and financial institution without taking undue risks for inflated dividends amid pandemic affected financial year.BB in a notification on Sunday laid out dividend criteria for banks with variable financial health. It said higher dividend not supported by a bank financial health is likely to increase their fund crisis at a time when delinquent borrowers failed to repay loans under loan moratorium till December 31.The central bank has decided to not extend the loan repayment moratorium beyond December 31 last, a development that is expected to raise the volume of lenders default loans. To prevent banks' from sinking into capital inadequacy, the central bank has now put the roadblocks by strengthening conditions such as on declaring annual dividends.Banks that can maintain a minimum 15 per cent capital adequacy ratio (CAR) -- which is a bank's capital reserve to cover their risk exposure -- with 2.5 per cent buffer capital conservation or more without the deferral provisioning facility, can declare as high as 30 per cent dividend with a maximum of 15 per cent cash dividend.Those capable of keeping capital adequacy ratio of 13.5 per cent to 15 per cent with 2.5 per cent buffer capital will be able to declare a total 25 per cent dividend with a maximum 12.5 per cent in cash dividend. Prior approval of the central bank is needed in announcing dividends.Furthermore, banks that can keep a minimum 11.875 per cent capital or more with 2.5 per cent buffer capital without the deferral provisioning facility of BB can declare a total 15 per cent dividend with a maximum of 7.5 per cent in cash dividend.Lenders with 12.5 per cent capital conservation can declare a total of 12 per cent dividend with a maximum of 6 per cent in cash dividend. Those who can keep capital adequacy ratio at 11.875 per cent to 12.5 per cent along with deferral facility can declare a total of 10 per cent dividend with a maximum of 5 per cent in cash dividend.The banks could declare a maximum of 5 per cent stock dividend if they keep a minimum 10.625 per cent and maximum 11.875 per cent capital. The dividend declaration policy of the central bank would be effective for 2020.The latest decision of the central bank will help banks to tackle the economic fallout created by the ongoing pandemic, said Pubali Bank Managing Director M A Halim Chowdhury.Such conditions will also help banks to keep strong financial health amid pandemic crisis. "It will keep banks capital base strong," Chowdhury said. Of the 60 banks, 31 are listed with the capital market.On May 11 last year, for the first time, the central bank had imposed conditions for banks for declaring a dividend for their shareholders for the year of 2019. According to the BB guidelines on risk-based capital adequacy, banks were to maintain a minimum capital adequacy ratio of 12.5 per cent by 2019, in line with the BASEL III requirement.As of September last year, 11 banks have failed to meet the minimum capital requirement despite the central bank's deferral facility on keeping their provisioning against defaulted loans. Banks faced a combined capital shortfall of Tk 19,296 crore, BB data said.