Tuesday, 9 February, 2021, 6:50 AM
BO account opening goes online today

Published : Tuesday, 9 February, 2021
Business Correspondent

BO account opening goes online today

BO account opening goes online today

Beneficiary Owners Account (BO Account) can be opened over online from today (Tuesday) by both domestic and foreign investors.
The disclosure was made by Mohammad Rezaul Karim, executive director and spokesperson of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the regulatory body on capital market.
He said online opening of BO account will be formally inaugurated today (Tuesday). BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubaiyat-ul Islam will take part in the inauguration from Dubai to showcase external window while BSEC commissioner Md. Sheikh Shamsuddin Ahmed will represent domestic investors taking part in the opening from the capital.
The BSEC chairman is currently in Dubai to open Dubai Road Show today to highlight good investment prospect in Bangladesh capital market. In this regard a function has been organized at the Multipurpose Hall of the BSEC at 3 pm today (Tuesday), the spokesperson said.
According to the relevant sources, to open online BO account an investor has to go to the designated website and can open it with his mobile number and e-mail. A secret password will be immediately sent to the investor's mobile and e-mail could be used.
The pass word to be known as OTP or One Time Password and then the presumed investor has to go to the next step with the password. In other steps, the investor's national identity card, bank account number, copy of bank check, investor's photo and scanned copy of signature must be uploaded.
The investor has to choose the brokerage house of his choice. The application will then go to the brokerage house of the investor's choice. After verification and selection by the brokerage house, the application will be accepted after all corrected details.
After receiving that notification, the investor has to pay the BO fee and the concerned brokerage house will upload the system data to Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL). The investor will receive a 'successful' message on his mobile and e-mail.
Expatriate Bangladeshis need to upload a scanned copy of their passport to open a BO account online. With the introduction of the online facility, investors will have the opportunity to open a BO account from home, saving time and money, BSEC procedure said.









