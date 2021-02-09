Modi urges farmers to end protests over agriculture laws

MUMBAI, Feb 8: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged farmers to end their over two-month long protest against agricultural reforms, assuring them that a mechanism of floor prices for key crops would remain in place.

Demanding the repeal of three new farm laws that they say will hurt them to the benefit of large corporations and allow the government to discontinue buying food grains at a minimum support price (MSP), tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of Delhi since late 2020.

"MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future," Modi told lawmakers. He also referenced his predecessor Manmohan Singh as he derided what he called the Congress's "u-turn" on farm reforms.

"End your protests and we will all sit together and talk. We are ready for talks and I am inviting you again for dialogue from this House," Modi said in the Rajya Sabha, in his reply to

a debate on the President's Budget session speech.

"MSP tha, MSP hai aur MSP rahega (Minimum Support Price will remain). No one should spread misinformation," he asserted, adding, however, that he was willing to take the brunt if it meant pushing reforms that were long overdue.

"We need to move forward, not backward. We need to give these reforms a chance." Thousands of farmers have been protesting on highways outside Delhi for over two months against new laws that they fear will replace the MSP system and leave them at the mercy of corporates. -REUTERS