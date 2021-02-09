Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 February, 2021, 6:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Modi urges farmers to end protests over agriculture laws

Published : Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

MUMBAI, Feb 8: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged farmers to end their over two-month long protest against agricultural reforms, assuring them that a mechanism of floor prices for key crops would remain in place.
Demanding the repeal of three new farm laws that they say will hurt them to the benefit of large corporations and allow the government to discontinue buying food grains at a minimum support price (MSP), tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of Delhi since late 2020.
"MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future," Modi told lawmakers. He also referenced his predecessor Manmohan Singh as he derided what he called the Congress's "u-turn" on farm reforms.
"End your protests and we will all sit together and talk. We are ready for talks and I am inviting you again for dialogue from this House," Modi said in the Rajya Sabha, in his reply to
    a debate on the President's Budget session speech.
"MSP tha, MSP hai aur MSP rahega (Minimum Support Price will remain). No one should spread misinformation," he asserted, adding, however, that he was willing to take the brunt if it meant pushing reforms that were long overdue.
"We need to move forward, not backward. We need to give these reforms a chance." Thousands of farmers have been protesting on highways outside Delhi for over two months against new laws that they fear will replace the MSP system and leave them at the mercy of corporates.    -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Modi urges farmers to end protests over agriculture laws
Demand for cylinder gas has reached its peak as industrial and domestic consumers
Top terrorist Mofizur held: CTTC
Martial law in parts of Myanmar as rallies put pressure on coup leaders
Fire in Sundarban,  probe body formed
Prove Al Jazeera report false: BNP to govt
Govt not doing enough to curb graft: ACC
Restriction on mass gatherings on February 21


Latest News
IS ambush kills 26 pro-regime fighters in Syria
46,509 administered COVID-19 vaccines on second day
Momen urges BIMSTEC to play instrumental role in addressing COVID-19
Digital Security Act: Charges pressed against Kajol
3 Indian ‘bookies’ on 3-day remand in Chattogram
India face record chase on final day against England
Bogura-2 MP Jinnah gets anticipatory bail
Dhaka, Male bilateral talks Tuesday
Fire at Sundarbans; committee formed
Writ seeks removal of Al Jazeera report from Facebook, YouTube
Most Read News
What happens at DJ parties?
2 Rohingyas killed in 'shootout' with BGB
Muralitharan favours performance based contracts for players
Fate of six DAGs in limbo
Man City thrash Liverpool
Significance of submarine cable network in Bangladesh
Top terror Mamun arrested
Mahila Parishad gets new president
Performing duties after inoculation without any problem: CJ
Myanmar: Water cannon fired at protesters as tensions rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft