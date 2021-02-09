Video
Tuesday, 9 February, 2021
Home Front Page

Top terrorist Mofizur held: CTTC

Published : Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Monday arrested a top terrorist Mofizur Rahman Mamun from city's Pallabi area.
Confirming the matter, Iftekhairul Islam, ADC of
    the Media and Public Relations of the DMP, told media on Monday that Mamun was an accused in 27 cases filed with different police stations.
Mamun's brothers Mujibur Rahman Jamil and Moshiur Rahman Moshu are also accused in a number of cases.
"Police had information about an anti-state criminal gang plotting to destabilize the country through targeted killing and indiscriminate violence," a release of the CTTC said.
This gang was trying to collect weapons from the black market. The Counter Terrorism Department started a shadow investigation over the matter and conducted a raid where one person was detained, it said.
After primary investigation and interrogation, police learned that the suspect was  Mamun, who was accused in 27 cases for charges including extortion, murder, drugs, illegal weapons, and armed robbery.
A total of 15 arrest warrants have been issued against him and he was convicted in absentia in two cases.
CTTC officials said Mamun was one of the top criminals from Mirpur area who 'controlled the underworld in the area' before he was arrested in 2001. He came out of jail and fled to India in 2004.
Indian law enforcers arrested him in 2008 and he was jailed for 10 years for passport forgery and intrusion, the officials said.
After serving the jail term, Mamun stayed on in the neighbouring country and attempted to establish a 'reign of terror' in Dhaka's Mirpur area with close contact and coordination with another fugitive top criminal Shahadat.  
Mamun has recently returned to the country from India, police said.


