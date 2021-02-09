Video
Fire in Sundarban,  probe body formed

Published : Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

About three decimals of forest area was burnt on Monday in a fire that broke out in the patrol area under Dhansagar Station of Forest Department's Chandpai Range in East Sundarban Division.
    Dhansagar Station Officer Faridul Islam confirmed the incident to our Bagerhat correspondent.
"The fire broke out around 12:30 pm. We came to know about the blaze from a member of Community Patrolling Group (CPG) who informed us after seeing smoke in the forest. Later, I went to the spot with CPG members, locals and forest rangers, and tried to bring the fire under control. We also informed fire service personnel. After they arrived, the fire was completely doused in a joint effort of four and a half hours. About three decimals of forest area have been burnt. However, no big tree was damaged in the blaze," Faridul Islam said.
Contacted, Mohammad Belayet Hossain, divisional forest officer (DFO) of East Sundarbans Division said that a three-member committee has been formed to investigate the incident.
The committee, headed by assistant conservator of forest, will submit their report within seven days, the DFO also said.
Meanwhile, surveillance by forest rangers has been beefed up in the area, he added.


