Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 February, 2021, 6:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Govt not doing enough to curb graft: ACC

Published : Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chairman Iqbal Mahmud on Monday said the government agencies and departments were not giving much importance to curbing institutional corruption.
The ACC Chairman said this at a virtual press conference on Monday while publishing the 2019 annual report of the ACC.
Iqbal Mahmud said, "Corruption has a negative impact on every indicator of economic development, education-health, infrastructure, government services and above all the improvement of people's living standards in Bangladesh," he said.
There is no short-cut way to get rid of this. The government institutions must take active initiative against corruption, he added.
Regarding Qatar-based news agencies Aljazeera report, the ACC Chairman said, "We do not have the information on which Aljazeera reported. We will take initiatives after getting documents on such information," he added.
    Asked about Transparency International's recent report, the ACC Chairman said the report was misleading.
The ACC submitted its annual report to President Abdul Hamid on Sunday.
According to the report, a total of 21,371 complaints have been submitted to the ACC, out of which 1,710 complaints have been approved for investigation.
The ACC has filed a total of 263 cases and issued charge-sheets in 267 cases.
Besides, in 2019, the ACC was able to ensure punishment in 83 percent of the cases.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Modi urges farmers to end protests over agriculture laws
Demand for cylinder gas has reached its peak as industrial and domestic consumers
Top terrorist Mofizur held: CTTC
Martial law in parts of Myanmar as rallies put pressure on coup leaders
Fire in Sundarban,  probe body formed
Prove Al Jazeera report false: BNP to govt
Govt not doing enough to curb graft: ACC
Restriction on mass gatherings on February 21


Latest News
IS ambush kills 26 pro-regime fighters in Syria
46,509 administered COVID-19 vaccines on second day
Momen urges BIMSTEC to play instrumental role in addressing COVID-19
Digital Security Act: Charges pressed against Kajol
3 Indian ‘bookies’ on 3-day remand in Chattogram
India face record chase on final day against England
Bogura-2 MP Jinnah gets anticipatory bail
Dhaka, Male bilateral talks Tuesday
Fire at Sundarbans; committee formed
Writ seeks removal of Al Jazeera report from Facebook, YouTube
Most Read News
What happens at DJ parties?
2 Rohingyas killed in 'shootout' with BGB
Muralitharan favours performance based contracts for players
Fate of six DAGs in limbo
Man City thrash Liverpool
Significance of submarine cable network in Bangladesh
Top terror Mamun arrested
Mahila Parishad gets new president
Performing duties after inoculation without any problem: CJ
Myanmar: Water cannon fired at protesters as tensions rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft