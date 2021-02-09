Govt not doing enough to curb graft: ACC

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chairman Iqbal Mahmud on Monday said the government agencies and departments were not giving much importance to curbing institutional corruption.

The ACC Chairman said this at a virtual press conference on Monday while publishing the 2019 annual report of the ACC.

Iqbal Mahmud said, "Corruption has a negative impact on every indicator of economic development, education-health, infrastructure, government services and above all the improvement of people's living standards in Bangladesh," he said.

There is no short-cut way to get rid of this. The government institutions must take active initiative against corruption, he added.

Regarding Qatar-based news agencies Aljazeera report, the ACC Chairman said, "We do not have the information on which Aljazeera reported. We will take initiatives after getting documents on such information," he added.

Asked about Transparency International's recent report, the ACC Chairman said the report was misleading.

The ACC submitted its annual report to President Abdul Hamid on Sunday.

According to the report, a total of 21,371 complaints have been submitted to the ACC, out of which 1,710 complaints have been approved for investigation.

The ACC has filed a total of 263 cases and issued charge-sheets in 267 cases.

Besides, in 2019, the ACC was able to ensure punishment in 83 percent of the cases.







