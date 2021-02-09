Restriction on mass gatherings on February 21

Public gatherings will be controlled on February 21 to mark National Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, a maximum of five people can pay homage to the Shaheed Minar on behalf of an organization and a maximum of two people at the individual level. No one will be allowed to enter the Shaheed Minar without a mask. Basin and liquid soap will be provided for hand washing at all entrances of Shaheed

Minar.

This information was given in the press release of the Ministry of Culture on Monday. It was said that an inter-ministerial meeting was held at the Ministry of Cultural Affairs on January 18 to celebrate Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day 2021. Detailed program was taken as per the decision of the meeting.

According to the program, the national flag will be hoisted at half-mast on February 21 in all educational institutions of the country and in the buildings of government, semi-government, autonomous and non-government institutions in the right manner, in the right color and size.

In keeping with the national program on the occasion of the day, appropriate measures will be taken in all educational institutions of the country, all local government institutions, district and upazila administrations, Bangladesh missions of abroad, following proper hygiene rules considering the current Covid-19 situation.

On the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangabandhu's special contribution to the language movement will be presented in various programs on Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day. This issue will also be specially presented in the case of publication of supplements in newspapers.

Besides, appropriate measures will be taken to strengthen the security arrangements in the Dhaka University area including the central Shaheed Minar and all the institutions and adjoining areas engaged in the observance of the day. The Ministry of Cultural Affairs and Dhaka University authorities will formulate and finalize the program in the central Shaheed Minar area through discussions with others.





