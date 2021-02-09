Seven to die for two murders in Feni, Cumilla

A court in Feni and one in Cumilla on Monday sentenced seven people to death and another person to ten years' imprisonment in separate murder cases filed for the killing an auto-rickshaw driver in Feni and an Army man in Cumilla.

Our Feni correspondent reports, a court here on Monday sentenced three people to death for the murder of an auto-rickshaw driver Mulkat Ahmed Kala Miah in Fulgazi upazila of the district.

Another accused was

sentenced to life imprisonment in the case. A court of District and Sessions Judge Dr Begum Jebunnesa delivered the verdict on Monday. The court acquitted 16 people in the case.

The condemned convicts are Humayun Hasan Rakib, Abdur Rahman Manik and Abu Tayab Bablu, while Sumon Chandra Roy was sentenced to life term imprisonment. Each of them was fined Tk 40,000, said the court's PP Hafez Ahmed.

According to the prosecution story, auto-rickshaw driver Mulkat Ahmed Kala Miah left his home in Fulgazi upazila for Munshirhat in the evening of November 18 in 2010. He did not return home till late night.

On the same day, at around 3:00am, his body was recovered from Tukku Miah's Pool on the Jagatpur Road in the area.

Following the incident, his elder brother Fakhrul Ahmed Majumder filed a murder case with Fulgazi Police Station.

Police submitted charge sheet against the accused after conducting investigation of the case.

After examining the records and witnesses, the court handed down the verdict.

Our Cumilla correspondent adds a court in Cumilla on Monday sentenced four people to death and another person to ten years' imprisonment in a case filed over killing of an Army man in Nangalkot upazila in 2016.

The condemned convicts are Sirajul Islam and Uzzal Mia alias Yasin alias Pichchi Bhagina, Prakash Kala, from Brahmanbaria, Johnny Prakash Nayan, from Chattogram and Pradip Das, from Habiganj district.

The court also jailed Ali Akkas for 10 years, who is still in hiding.

According to the case statement, Abdur Rahman, posted in Bogura Cantonment, hacked to death by miscreants at night on October 21, 2016, when he was returning to his workplace from home in Chandpur district.

Police, later, recovered his body from Gotrashal pond near Nangalkot Railway Station. Deceased's father filed a case with Laksam Railway Police Station in this connection.

Investigation officer SI Md Ataur Rahman submitted charge sheet on July 11 of 2017, against five persons.

After taking deposition of 13 witnesses, Additional District and Sessions Judge Rozina Khan delivered the verdict in the afternoon.









