Covid-19: 16 die, 316 infected in 24 hours

The country on Monday witnessed 16 more new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am on Monday, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 8,221, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Some 316 people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country at 538,378.

Besides, 559 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 483,931 with an 89.79 per cent recovery rate,

Meanwhile, 13,762 samples were tested in 206 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,762,774 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 2.30 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 14.31 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.53 per cent.

Among the deceased of Monday, 12 were men and four were women. All of them died in different hospitals across the country. Moreover, 12 of them were in Dhaka and one each in Chattogram, Rajshahi, Barishal and Rangpur divisions.

The country's first Covid-19 case was reported on March 8, 2020 and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

Among the total 8,221 fatalities, 4,584 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,510 in Chattogram, 470 in Rajshahi, 554 in Khulna, 248 in Barishal division, 307 in Sylhet, 358

in Rangpur and 190 in Mymensingh.

However, China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.

Some 2,328,591 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 106,744,236 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.





