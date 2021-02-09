Cabinet approves Child Daycare Centre Act-2021

The cabinet on Monday gave its final nod to a draft of 'The Child Daycare Centre Act-2021' keeping a provision of maximum 10 years in jail and Tk5, 00000 as penalty in case of failure to ensure proper security and safety of children.

The approval was given at the regular weekly meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The PM joined the meeting from her official Ganabhaban residence while other cabinet

members joined from secretariat cabinet conference room.

"A provision was included in the proposed law to ensure maximum 10-year imprisonment along with fine for acts creating threat to lives of children, negligence in duty or ruthless behavior with them," Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said in a briefing after the meeting.

Anwarul said the provision of punishment had given a strong message that no carelessness and brutality towards children would be tolerated.

"If any child is lost from a daycare centre due to negligence, maximum 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of Tk5, 00000 will have to be paid," he added.

The law is meant for supporting growing number of working women, he said, adding that the government, semi-government, non-government, statutory and autonomous organisations can establish and run child daycare centres after getting registration from the authorities concerned.

After passage of the law, none can run any daycare centre without getting registered, he said. The entrepreneurs of daycare centres must have to have a registration from the legal authorities.

The registration activities will be conducted through an entity under the Women and Children Affairs Ministry, he added.

Anwarul said the cabinet directed the ministries to enact fresh laws by June next replacing the ordinances promulgated during the 1975 (August)-1978 and 1982-1986 (September) regimes in accordance with a judgment of the High Court passed in 2013.

The Cabinet Secretary said the meeting also gave the final approval to the draft of 'The Bankers' Book Evidence Bill - 2021 replacing the old Bankers' Book Evidence Act - 1891.

In accordance with the proposed law, the digitally recorded documents will be treated as bankers' book evidence, he added.

The meeting also ratified an agreement signed between Bangladesh and Morocco for avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion.

The agreement was signed on February 28, 2018 in Rabat, the capital city of Morocco.







