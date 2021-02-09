Video
Home Front Page

HC to hear writ challenging MP Papul’s JS post on Feb 22

Published : Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday fixed February 22 for hearing on the rule issued on the legality of the lawmaker post of Kazi Shahid Islam Papul for providing fake documents and submitting fake educational certificates by an affidavit to the Election Commission.
The HC bench of Justice Gobinda Chandra Tagore and Justice Mohammad Ullah fixed the date for hearing on the rule after the writ petition was placed before the bench.
Lawyer Sheikh Awsafur Rahman Bulu placed the matter seeking early hearing on the rule issued by the HC.
Papul was arrested in Kuwait on June 6 last year in cases related to human trafficking residency visa trading and money laundering.
A Kuwait court on January 28 sentenced Lakshmipur-2 independent lawmaker Papul to four years' jail term and fined him 1.97 million Kuwaiti dinars (around Tk 55 crore) in a case filed over the allegation.
Earlier, on August 18 last year, the HC issued a rule asking the government and EC to explain why the post of MP of Kazi Papul should
    not be declared illegal for providing fake documents to the EC.
Although around six months have passed the respondents are yet to respond to the rule, said lawyer Bulu.
According to the writ petition, in the last parliamentary election, Papul had submitted a degree pass certificate to the EC by an affidavit but he mentioned that he passed the master's degree.
The independent lawmaker did not submit his SSC and HSC certificates to the EC which is dishonesty, and therefore, he cannot hold the office of MP.


