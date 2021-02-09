

PM for reducing age limit of vaccine candidates to 40

Now people bellow 55 are not able to get registered, she said. She also asked the authorities concerned to ensure use of

face masks for all even after taking Covid-19 vaccine to save others from the transmission risks of the deadly virus.

"The existing registration and vaccination process is critical. It should be eased so that everyone can have access to vaccination programme to protect them from the virus," she said.

At the same time, everyone must have to use the face masks to save people from the deadly virus and there is no compromise, the PM said this while talking to her cabinet colleagues during the cabinet meeting on Monday.

While briefing in the Secretariat's Cabinet Division conference room after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam gave the information quoting the PM.

The regular weekly cabinet meeting was held in the Secretariat's Cabinet conference room with the PM in the chair.

The Prime Minister joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban while other cabinet members attended the meeting from Secretariat.

Anwarul Islam said the PM gave some directives to accelerate the vaccination programme and encourage people to take vaccine through necessary campaign. To ensure it, she urged the media to report positively focusing the success of the programme.

The PM asked the authorities to ensure vaccine for the frontline fighters including media persons.

Their family members would also be included in the registration programme. And, it would gradually be open for all so that every person can get the opportunity, he further added.

He informed that those, who are unable to register through apps, would be able to get vaccines in the vaccination centers if they go there with NID cards.

The Cabinet Secretary also said people living in villages would be able to register at the Union Information Centers while the urban people without access to internet would get the scope of registration at business centers.

The Indian vaccine is 70 percent effective for the Covid-19 virus. If the 70 percent people can be protected from the virus, its transmission can be resisted effectively. The transmission of the virus will reduce gradually, he added.







